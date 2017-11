The Town of Ackerman will hold its annual Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 7.

This year’s theme is “Krazy about Christmas.”

The town will once again hold a silent auction the day of the parade.

Items will be available for viewing/bidding at city hall beginning at 11:00 am the day of the parade.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Choctaw County Nursing Home Auxiliary.

Fore more information, all 662-285-6251.