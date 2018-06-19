ACSO Investigation Nets Two Burglary Suspects

An Attala Sheriff’s Department investigation sends two men to jail.

Sheriff Tim Nail said two men are behind bars after a burglary investigation by his department. 42 year old Jimmy McMillan was arrested on June 13 and 45 year old Billy Frank Odom Jr. were arrested on June 16. Both were picked up in Attala County by Investigator Jimmy Nunn.

Each man is charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling and one count of burglary of a commercial building.

McMillan and Odom are currently being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility. Bond has been set to $5,000 for each count ($10,000) for both men.