Advice on how to keep your New Year’s resolution

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is losing weight. With most everyone trying to start a healthy 2017, Philadelphia Athletic Club has some advice on how to achieve your goal.

“It has to be a specific goal,” says Tammy Tawater, owner of PAC. “A lot of people just say ‘I want to lose weight.’ Well, how much weight do you want to lose? And what is your specific time frame to lose it? And be realistic with that.”

Tawater also says find what motivates you to stick with a routine of staying healthy throughout the whole year. Taking small steps helps to keep that drive eating healthier and exercising more.

“Cut out small things,” says Tawater. “If you’re drinking three cokes a day maybe cut it down to one. I think people going cold turkey are the ones that maybe end up not meeting their goals.”

A main thing that can throw off your routine is a cheat day. Instead of a cheat day, try doing a cheat meal instead. Also plan what you’re going to eat each day for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

“When you’re hit with a schedule as working people like we are and you know and all there is is fast food around or something, have a snacks with you,” says Tawater.

If you miss a day of exercise, don’t let it get you down and out, continue to strive for your goal and better yourself.

“Make time for you,” says Tawater. “People are caught up in their jobs, their work, their spouses, their kids, their lives and sometimes people just give to everyone but themselves.”

Set a specific goal, find what motivates you, hold yourself accountable and achieve your healthiest year yet.