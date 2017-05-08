AG Warns Consumers of Scams Targeting Accounts of Amazon Customers

Attorney General Jim warned Internet users, particularly customers of Amazon, about the possibility they could be targets of scammers intending to infect computers with viruses.

This scam and others similar to it has been recently reported by Amazon and several security websites. The links in the email direct you to a fake Dalsey, Hillblom and Lynn (DHL) mail and shipping company site. Consumers who access the fake website could inadvertently download malicious software to their computer.

Attorney General Hood recommends that consumers who have Amazon accounts and receive similar emails not click on any links or submit any usernames, passwords or personal information via email. Instead, go to the companies’ actual websites and use the sites’ secure login to verify any account activity.

Attorney General Hood offers these tips to help protect against phishing emails:

· Do not respond to any unsolicited e-mails of this nature.

· Do not click on any attachments associated with such emails, as they may contain viruses or malware.

· If you get an email or pop-up message that asks for personal or financial information, do not reply or click on the link in the message. Legitimate companies don’t ask for this information via email.

· If you are concerned about your account, contact the organization in the email using a telephone number you know to be genuine, or open a new Internet browser session and type in the company’s correct Web address. In any case, don’t cut and paste the link in the message.

· Don’t email personal or financial information. Email is not a secure method of transmitting personal information.

· If you initiate a transaction and want to provide your personal or financial information through an organization’s Web site, look for indicators that the site is secure, like a lock icon on the browser’s status bar or a URL for a website that begins “https:” (the “s” stands for “secure”).

· Use anti-virus software and keep your computer security up to date. Some phishing emails contain software that can harm your computer or track your activities on the Internet without your knowledge. Anti-virus software and a firewall can protect you from inadvertently accepting such unwanted files.

For more educational information on this and other scams, click here to visit the scams section of the Consumer Protection Division on the Attorney General’s website. Anyone who suspects his or her personal information has been compromised or thinks they have been a victim of fraud, identity theft or any other scheme should call Attorney General Hood’s Consumer Protection Division Hotline, (800) 281-4418.