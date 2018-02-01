aggravated assault, burglary, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Nicholas Triplett, 37, 464 Stamp Street, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Markela Tydashia Little, 18, 15491 Highway 39 North 21, Dekalb, shoplifting – less than $1000

Kimberly R Boler, 43, 390 Jericho Street, hold for other agency, grand larceny – more than $1000

Deborah Dooley, 23, 156 Ricks Road, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance within correctional facility

Brandon Lee Goss, 19, 7928 Highway 488, Carthage, grand larceny – more than $1000, two counts burglary of a dwelling

D’Quavion Armoni Marshall, 18, 10435 Road 842, Philadelphia, stalking

Tywanda Norton, 40, 13181 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Cephus C Terry, 34, 246 Davis Street, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance within correction facility, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Justin Charles Long, 25, 40688 West 255 Street, Nellville, shoplifting – less than $1000

Carl Cleveland, 43, 106 Gum Street, Union, possession of controlled substance, petit larceny – less than $1000

Elijah Jimmie, 40, 13191 Highway 488, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault

Todd M Turbville, 39, 10898 Gilbert Joyner Road, Meridian, aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to life

Charles Lealon Clayton II, 38, 11241 Highway 491 N, Collinsville, petit larceny – less than $1000

Shana Lanette Little, 22, 300 Philadelphia Road, DeKalb, shoplifting – less than $1000

April Niclole Bounds, 37, 10060 Road 648, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)