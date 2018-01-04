aggravated assault, DUI, shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Rico A Benamon, 28, 1631 Highway 493, Bailey, failure to appear, failure to pay, two counts of domestic violence – simple assault

Juan Harrington, 32, 711 West Main Street, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Kendall Wayne Pilgrim, 52, 17511 Highway 19 South, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Samantha Woodruff, 37, 10010 Road 331, Union, contempt of court

Leslie Ann Cross, 42, 1077 Sunflower Road, Scooba, simple assault

Gregg Gully, 46, 1103 Jack Nelson Road, DeKalb, shoplifting- less than $1000

Heather McCool, 26, 905 Sullivan Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting- less than $1000, trespassing

Jeffery Robinson, 57, 108 Red Dog Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal to take test, speeding

James Bryan Buckley, 41, 12090 Highway 485, Philadelphia, aggravated assault on a police, fire or school official with weapon, resisting arrest, public drunk, and domestic violence simple assault

Kalseia King, 27, of 100 Douples Circle, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, two counts failure to pay

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)