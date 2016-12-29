Home » Local » Aggravated assault, kidnapping, drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Aggravated assault, kidnapping, drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

sheriff-2-1-1
Posted on by Jeff Stewart

Chavis Davis, 23, Lot 102, Philadelphia, was arrested for aggravated assault, warrant cyber bullying, warrant kidnapping, warrant simple assault causing bodily injury, warrant robbery.
Zorro D Clayton, 29, 136 Rolling Hills, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, warrant driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, aggravated assault – domestic violence.
Andrew Thomas, 19, 10531 Road 725, Philadelphia, warrant felony uttering forgery, credit cards, or credit card number use, warrant false pretense
Other recent arrests:
• Chester L Carpenter, 64, 402 Carpenter Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense
• Dewayne Brandon Chamblee, 30, 500 Wilcher Road, Carthage, public drunk
• David D Cheatham, 24, 10640 Mayatt Road, Collinsville, careless driving, driving suspended license
• Dominiqe F Young, 29, 100 Seventh Street Apt A-4, Forest, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal, speeding, no seat belt, no insurance, careless driving,
• Jessica Ward, 25, 803 S Main Street, Philadelphia, warrant failure to appear DUS
• Crysta Ladd, 24, 14370 Highway 15 South, Philadelphia, possession of illegally obtained controlled drugs, possession of paraphernalia
• Daniel D Justice, 39, 14370 Highway 15 South, Union, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, child endangerment, improper equipment, no seatbelts, no driver’s license, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st other, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Atare Boler, 34, 179 East Center Street, Canton, bench warrant failure to appear

