Aggravated assault, kidnapping, drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Chavis Davis, 23, Lot 102, Philadelphia, was arrested for aggravated assault, warrant cyber bullying, warrant kidnapping, warrant simple assault causing bodily injury, warrant robbery.
Zorro D Clayton, 29, 136 Rolling Hills, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, warrant driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, aggravated assault – domestic violence.
Andrew Thomas, 19, 10531 Road 725, Philadelphia, warrant felony uttering forgery, credit cards, or credit card number use, warrant false pretense
Other recent arrests:
• Chester L Carpenter, 64, 402 Carpenter Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense
• Dewayne Brandon Chamblee, 30, 500 Wilcher Road, Carthage, public drunk
• David D Cheatham, 24, 10640 Mayatt Road, Collinsville, careless driving, driving suspended license
• Dominiqe F Young, 29, 100 Seventh Street Apt A-4, Forest, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal, speeding, no seat belt, no insurance, careless driving,
• Jessica Ward, 25, 803 S Main Street, Philadelphia, warrant failure to appear DUS
• Crysta Ladd, 24, 14370 Highway 15 South, Philadelphia, possession of illegally obtained controlled drugs, possession of paraphernalia
• Daniel D Justice, 39, 14370 Highway 15 South, Union, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, child endangerment, improper equipment, no seatbelts, no driver’s license, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st other, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Atare Boler, 34, 179 East Center Street, Canton, bench warrant failure to appear
