Home » Local » aggravated assault, larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

aggravated assault, larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Andrew Dawson Arney, 18, 3485 Reform Sturgis Road, Ackerman, possession of marijuana

Andrew Dawson Arney

Bobby Ray Burnside, 57, 412 Coleman Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Bobby Ray Burnside

Claude Kelso Fisackerly IV, 21, 10601 Highway 21 South, Union, hold for other agency, exhibit weapon 3 or more persons

Claude Kelso Fisackerly IV

Lacey Danielle Howard, 23, 10690 Highway 19 North, Philadelphia, failure to appear

Lacey Danielle Howard

Elliot Ryan McMillian, 37, 983 Blackjack Road, Philadelphia, public drunk

Elliot Ryan McMillian

Joey Morgan, 31, 10860 Road 838, Philadelphia, failure to appear, trespassing, petit larceny

Joey Morgan

Bianca M. Parnell, 26, 326 North Street, Union, aggravated assault or other means to produce death

Cornell Ransburg, 28, 235 Border Street, Philadelphia, trespassing

Cornell Ransburg

Carla Smiley, 24, 242 Gum Street, Philadelphia, simple assault causing bodily injury

Carla Smiley

Ellison Jayen Ward, 48, 12680 Road 610, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Ellison Jayen Ward

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

Submit a Comment