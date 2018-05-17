aggravated assault, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Mecridric Manganade Calloway, 10100 Road 2814, Philadelphia, false pretense

John Nathan Davis, 31, 10343 Road 393, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Karla Ellingburg, 29, 10810 Road 468, Philadelphia, 2 counts of possession of controlled substance

Douglas Jack Hardy, 56, 10041 Sandle Wood Lane, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Elliott W Leach, 34, 623 West Walnut Street, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, failure to appear

Terrell McCoy, 39, 11121 Road 387, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Curtis Moore Jr, 27, 10131 Road 2641, Philadelphia, simple assault

Patrick Oshea Seales, 22, Philadelphia, 2 counts of simple assault causing bodily injury – negligence

James Matthew Thornton, 19, 2433 Highway 16 East, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Jeffery Woodford, 52, 10420 Road 1355, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)