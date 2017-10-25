aggravated assault, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Bobby Cortez Boler, 25, 391 Jerrico, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Timothy Eichelberger, 46, 199 Ray McDonald Road, Noxapater, failure to pay

Miesha Wells, 33, of 1700 Pendleton Square Apartment 23, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Maurice Boler, 24, 600 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in vehicle, domestic violence simple assault, possession of paraphernalia

Jeremiah Scott Eisenhardt, 23, 76448 Ed Talley Road, Bush, LA, public drunk

Mark C. Jim, 37, 107 Indian Hills Drive, Choctaw, contempt of court

Paul Maxey Parker, 23, 496 Highway 19 North, Philadelphia, serving 48 hours

Samuel Wallace, 34, 211 Tiak Chitto Circle, Choctaw, failure to appear

Michael J. Griffin, 35, 269 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, three counts of trespassing, shoplifting less than $1000.00, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death

Hunter Puckett, 27, 4087 Mallard Drive, Lauderdale, petit larceny

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)