aggravated assault, possession, trespassing and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Russell Bennett, 24, 221 west Myrtle Street, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
Patrick Tip Ellis, 24, 3334 Hays Road, Walnut Grove, public drunk
Wayne Mathis, 44, 10111 Road 187, Philadelphia, hold for other agency
Paul Stephens, 35, Road 737, Philadelphia, failure to yield to blue light-siren
Michael David Barnes, 59, 5510 Cumberland Avenue B-3, Philadelphia, disturbing the peace
Darius D. Grady, 30, 536 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia, 2 counts of failure to pay
Jeremiah Murray, 24, 410 Austin Street, Philadelphia, served sentence
Amy Machale Winstead, 41, 14111 Highway 486, Philadelphia, disturbance family, first domestic violence
John Lamarr Gray, 35, 439 Evergreen Avenue, Philadelphia, shoplifting less than $1000
Robert J. Sloan, 40, 527 Line Street, Philadelphia, failure to appear
Jaron Branning, 30, 1066 Frog Level Lane Apt. B20, Philadelphia, three counts of trespassing, simple assault
Kavonte McCarty, 21, 10240 Road 1131, domestic violence-aggravated assault, simple assault
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)