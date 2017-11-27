aggravated assault, possession, trespassing and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Russell Bennett, 24, 221 west Myrtle Street, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Patrick Tip Ellis, 24, 3334 Hays Road, Walnut Grove, public drunk

Wayne Mathis, 44, 10111 Road 187, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Paul Stephens, 35, Road 737, Philadelphia, failure to yield to blue light-siren

Michael David Barnes, 59, 5510 Cumberland Avenue B-3, Philadelphia, disturbing the peace

Darius D. Grady, 30, 536 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia, 2 counts of failure to pay

Jeremiah Murray, 24, 410 Austin Street, Philadelphia, served sentence

Amy Machale Winstead, 41, 14111 Highway 486, Philadelphia, disturbance family, first domestic violence

John Lamarr Gray, 35, 439 Evergreen Avenue, Philadelphia, shoplifting less than $1000

Robert J. Sloan, 40, 527 Line Street, Philadelphia, failure to appear

Jaron Branning, 30, 1066 Frog Level Lane Apt. B20, Philadelphia, three counts of trespassing, simple assault

Kavonte McCarty, 21, 10240 Road 1131, domestic violence-aggravated assault, simple assault

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)