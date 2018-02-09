aggravated assault, rape, child pornography and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Javious C Adams, 17, 4646 Meehan Sazoy Road, Philadelphia, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indifference to life

Marquail De’onta Finley, 27, 10421 Road 610, Philadelphia, probation violation

Mckenzie Kirkland, 20, of 11590 Road 383, Philadelphia, felony pursuit

Jerry D Smith, 50, of 2747 South Liberty Street, Canton, probation violation

Scott DeWayne Apperson, 38, of 531 Peebles Avenue, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Micheal Anthony Crouch, 19, of 3447 Highway 1180, Toomsuba, failure to appear, public drunk

Justin Allen Lewis, 35, of 134 Plantation Point North, Philadelphia, domestic violence – aggravated assault

William Fowler Betts, 32, of 3914 6th Street east, Tuscaloosa, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance

Jonathan Fortenberry, 21, of 10481 Highway 492 East, Union, Philadelphia, 3 counts of child pornography

Cedric D Love, 35, of 420 Indian Hospital Street, Philadelphia, rape-statutory

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)