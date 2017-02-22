Alderman seat vacant due to “unfair advantage”

Philadelphia mayor and board of alderman are working to fill their Ward 4 seat. Earlier this month the board appointed Cassie Henson but Mayor James Young vetoed because Henson expressed interest in running for the next term.

“My whole purpose was not to give anyone an unfair advantage,” says Young. “That’s my neighborhood. That’s where I grew up and the other people that are running for that same office I think need to be treated fairly.”

Mayor Young says Nichols’ widow is interested in serving the rest of his term out of respect but nothing is official.

“Hopefully [the board will] allow Mrs. Nichols to finish out her husband’s term.”

The board will either appoint Mrs. Nichols or someone else to that vacant seat during their next meeting on March 7 after the qualification period to run for alderman ends on March 3.

“Hopefully on March 7 we make that choice and more forward to finish out Mr. Nichols term and get a new alderman elected in Ward 4,” says Young.

The person appointed will serve until a newly elected alderman takes office in July.

As for the rest of the positions, Ward 1 and Ward 2, only the incumbents are running at this point.

For Ward 3, incumbent James Tatum, Bradford Smith and Ronnie Jenkins will be on the ballot.

Clarence Houston, Jerry Smith and Dennis Davis qualify for Ward 4.

Alderman At-Large incumbent Willie Jackson and Leroy Clemons will face off for that position.

The primary election will be held on May 2 and the general election will be June 6.