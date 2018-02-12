Alex Deaton back in Mississippi to face charges

A Philadelphia man, accused of violent crimes in three states has been extradited back to Mississippi where he faces two counts of murder, auto-theft and drive-by shooting.

Alex Deaton, 29, was booked into the Rankin County Jail on Friday.

A nationwide manhunt led to the capture of Alex Deaton, who was on the run after police say he strangled his girlfriend, stole her car and shot a jogger in Rankin County.

While on the run, Deaton’s alleged crimes kept piling up, fatally shooting a woman at Dixon Baptist Church in his hometown, driving cross-country, carjacking a couple in New Mexico and shooting a convenience store clerk in Kansas.

Rankin County will prosecute Deaton first. Then he will go before a Neshoba County judge for his first-degree murder charge that could turn into capital murder.

Once Deaton is in Neshoba County’s custody, his case will be presented to the next grand jury.