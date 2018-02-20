Alex Deaton could face murder charge next month

A Philadelphia man, who was the center of a nationwide manhunt, could be brought back to Neshoba County to face charges next month. Alex Deaton was indicted last year in the death of Brenda Pinter. Deaton is accused of killing Pinter inside a Neshoba County church.

“A Neshoba County grand jury returned an indictment against Mr. Deaton for first-degree murder,” says District Attorney Steven Kilgore.

But it has taken awhile to get Deaton back and in front of a judge. Deaton was originally wanted in Rankin County for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Police say Deaton then drove to Neshoba County and shot Brenda Pinter. Authorities say Pinter was cleaning at the church when she was killed. Deaton was eventually caught in Kansas after allegedly shooting a convenience store clerk there.

“Typically there is a plea offer made to defendants. In this case, there’s not been one extended yet,” says Kilgore. “We are still in the process of talking to the victim’s family and the defense attorney.”

Neshoba County District Attorney Steve Kilgore says Rankin County has to process Deaton first, before he’s brought back to Philadelphia.

“The case will be on the Neshoba docket in March, but we don’t expect anything to happen in March,” says Kilgore.

Whether Deaton enters a plea or decides to go to trial, Kilgore says his office is ready to prosecute the suspected killer.

“We have all the evidence in,” says Kilgore. “It’s just a matter of compiling it and preparing for a trial, which we could be ready for pretty quickly.”

Deaton could spend the rest of his life in prison if he’s convicted of first- degree murder.