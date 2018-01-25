Alzheimer’s Education training set in Louisville

A free training class will be held on Tuesday, January 30 from 9 am – 12 pm at the Louisville Chamber of Commerce for individuals who have an interest in learning to present Alzheimer’s related programs in the community to educate community members about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Participants will be given a toolkit with curriculum, Power Point presentations, participant workbooks/tip sheets/etc.

Register at https://timecounts.org/alzms/events4977

Contact: Cindy Widdig

Email: cwiddig@alz.org

Phone: 601-738-0111

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Community Education Programs are designed to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and provide practical strategies for care and support to those living with the disease, and their caregivers around the state.

Volunteer Community Educators are trained to deliver evidence-based community education programs. During initial training, participants receive a toolkit with everything needed to deliver the “Know the 10 Signs” and “The Basics” programs. The tool kit includes scripted curricula, PowerPoint presentations, participant handouts and worksheets, brochures, resource material, sign-in forms evaluations forms, etc.