animal cruelty, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Jay D Beckham, 39, 10590 Road 454, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance

Charles D Graffee, 60, 703 Landfill Road, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance

Lavelle Horn, 72, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of alcohol in a dry county

Michele Julian, 44, 135 Starmont Road, Gallion, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Jeremi Rundrae Malone, 38, 233 Carver Avenue, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, no insurance

Michael L Neese, 62, 12325 Road 325, Union, animal cruelty

Jacqueline C Penfield, 53, 10693 Road 187, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Theresa Shoemake, 47, 1567 Millis Road, Conehatta, removal or selling of personal property subject to lein, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of alcohol in a dry county

Cathron Pike Sullivan, 26, 11670 Road 539, Philadelphia, felony conspiracy to commit a crime

Amy R Westbrook, 37, 10200 Road 464, Philadelphia, contempt of court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)