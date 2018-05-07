Annual ECCC Warrior Golf Classic Friday, May 11

The 17th Warrior Golf Classic sponsored by the East Central Community College Alumni Association will be held on Friday, May 11, the first time the annual event has been held on a Friday to better accommodate the participating golfers.

The tournament will again be held at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw, moving this year to the Oaks Course to provide golfers with a different venue.

Those are just some of the changes for the 2018 tournament, but unchanged is that all proceeds support the scholarship program at East Central Community College.

Last year’s tournament raised more than $10,000 for the scholarship program, and tournament coordinator David LeBlanc said some of the changes for this year’s tournament are designed to increase that number.

“This tournament first and foremost is about raising money to help deserving students defray the cost of an education at East Central Community College,” said LeBlanc, director of alumni relations and the foundation at the college. “We’ve made some changes that we hope will attract more participation and in turn more funding for student scholarships.”

What hasn’t changed for the Warrior Golf Classic is an outstanding golf course and the many amenities offered to the participants.

The four-person scramble will start an hour later this year, at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. The Warrior Golf Classic will conclude with a buffet lunch and awards ceremony around 3:30 p.m.

Golfers can register online at www.eccc.edu/estore. Gold Sponsorships are available for $700, which includes entry fees for a four-person team and a Hole Sponsorship. Food and Beverage Sponsorships, Hole Sponsorships, and T-Shirt Sponsorships are $200 each.

Cost for individual players is $165. If needed, individual entrants will be grouped with other individuals to form a four-person team.

All registered players will receive range balls before play, greens fees, cart, and lunch. Mulligans will also be available for purchase.

The deadline to register is Monday, May 7.

For more information, contact LeBlanc at dleblanc@eccc.edu or 601-635-6327.