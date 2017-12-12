Annual Report Card Shows High Marks for ECCC in Student Success, Student Progress

In accordance with Mississippi House Bill No. 1071 from the 2010 legislative session, East Central Community College in Decatur has released its 2016 Community College Performance Profile, or Report Card. The bill created an Education Achievement Council which was established to set education achievement goals for institutions of higher learning and community and junior colleges in the state and to assist in monitoring progress towards those goals through the preparation of annual institutional and state report cards.

The Community College Report Card, designed to reflect the unique mission of community colleges, incorporates measures closely aligned with the Voluntary Framework of Accountability developed by the American Association of Community Colleges. Therefore, each report card includes information for the specific community/junior college, along with corresponding figures for the state system, which includes all 15 Mississippi community/junior colleges. Information contained in the report includes student enrollment, degrees awarded, student success, student retention, student progress, workforce development information, and GED® (now known as HSE) and adult basic education statistics, as well as enrollment and success in development or remedial coursework (college readiness).

In the 2016 Community College Report Card, ECCC once again is a state leader in Total Student Success and Student Progress, or progression towards graduation of full-time, first-time students. ECCC ranked at the top in students who graduate on-time, or in two years, and among the top in students who graduate in three years and in overall student success.

ECCC was also at the top in percentage of non-degree seeking students, which relates to the college being the highest dual credit provider proportionate to total enrollment in Mississippi. ECCC also ranked in the top 5 in technical program enrollment.

Overall graduation rate, retention of students in for-credit programs, and number of students served through workforce training activities were other areas in which ECCC was among the leaders in the state. In addition, East Central ranked near the top in developmental mathematics students completing College Algebra, while being one of the least developmental colleges in the state.

The 2016 Performance Profile (Report Card) for ECCC can be found on the college’s website at https://www.eccc.edu/consumer-information. In addition, a copy of the 2016 Performance Profile can be obtained from the Office of the President.