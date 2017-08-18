Area high school football games for Friday, August 18:
Leake County:
- Newton County at Leake Central
- Leake Academy at St. Aloysius
Neshoba County:
- Kosciusko at Neshoba Central
- Philadelphia at Ruleville Central
- Choctaw Central at Union
Attala County:
- McAdams vs Ethel
Choctaw County:
- Choctaw County at East Webster
- Winona Christian at French Camp
Holmes County:
- Leake County at Durant
- Strider Academy at Central Holmes
Scott County:
- Sebastopol at Clarkdale
- Lake at Pelahatchie
- Scott Central at Enterprise
- New Hope at Forest
Winston County:
- Montgomery County at Noxapater
- Nanih Waiya at Hatley
Other notable games:
- Starkville at Noxubee County
- Meridian at Tupelo
- Columbus vs West Point
- Chrisitan Brothers (Memphis) at Grenada
- Strayhorn at Winona