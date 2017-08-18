Home » Leake » Area high school football games for Friday, August 18

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Leake County:

  • Newton County at Leake Central
  • Leake Academy at St. Aloysius

Neshoba County:

  • Kosciusko at Neshoba Central
  • Philadelphia at Ruleville Central
  • Choctaw Central at Union

Attala County:

  • McAdams vs Ethel

Choctaw County:

  • Choctaw County at East Webster
  • Winona Christian at French Camp

Holmes County:

  • Leake County at Durant
  • Strider Academy at Central Holmes

Scott County:

  • Sebastopol at Clarkdale
  • Lake at Pelahatchie
  • Scott Central at Enterprise
  • New Hope at Forest

Winston County:

  • Montgomery County at Noxapater
  • Nanih Waiya at Hatley

Other notable games:

  • Starkville at Noxubee County
  • Meridian at Tupelo
  • Columbus vs West Point
  • Chrisitan Brothers (Memphis) at Grenada
  • Strayhorn at Winona

