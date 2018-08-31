Area High School Students Invited to ECCC’s ‘Be Our Guest’ Night Sept. 13

The Neshoba Central High School band will perform and one lucky student will get a chance to win an Achievement Recognition Scholarship for the fall 2019 semester as East Central Community College hosts its annual “Be Our Guest” night Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Warrior football home opener.

All area high school students are invited to attend and will be admitted free to the game between the East Central Warriors and the Southwest Mississippi Community College Bears in a Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges South Division battle. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. in Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

“We encourage all area high school students to come enjoy a night of exciting football on us,” said Dr. Randall E. Lee, vice president for student services. “In addition to exciting Warrior football, those attending will also see our amazing cheerleaders, Centralettes dance line, and one of the best marching bands in the state, the Wall O’ Sound!

“The highlight of the night is always when one high school student gets a chance to kick a field goal at halftime and win a scholarship for fall 2019!”

Lee said that in addition to being admitted free, the special guests (9th through 12th grade students) will be recognized throughout the game. Door prizes will be awarded and one of the high school students will have an opportunity to win an Achievement Recognition Scholarship—a $1,000 value—for one semester by successfully kicking a 20-yard field goal during halftime activities.

Students attending should check-in and receive their ticket to the game at the Student Services tent at the main Bailey Stadium entrance.

East Central Community College serves Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties and the surrounding area.

For more information on “Be Our Guest” night, contact Romonica Evans in Student Services, 601-635-6300 or call toll free 877-GO-2-ECCC, ext. 300. Her e-mail address is [email protected].