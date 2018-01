Tuesday classes have been cancelled for the following:

Neshoba County School District

Philadelphia Public Schools

Leake Academy

Leake County School District

Attala County School District

Kosciusko Public Schools

Winston Academy

Choctaw Tribal Schools, Daycares and Tribal Government Offices

Wintry weather is expected to move into the area early Tuesday morning.

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing as the day goes on, there is chance for roads and bridges to ice over.