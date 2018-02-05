Army mom surprises kids at school

A local army mom gave her children the surprise of a lifetime!

Some Neshoba Central Elementary students were told they were playing a game of Simon Says.

“It was surprising,” said Malia Moore, first grader.

Malia and Elijah Moore were asked to be helpers. But when the siblings were blindfolded, their mother, who had been deployed in Iraq and Kuwait for the past nine months, snuck up behind them and gave them a surprise they’ll never forget!

Malia and Elijah were shocked! Army mom, Jamie Moore, enjoyed her children’s smiles, hugs and extra attention!

Another family member helped with the surprise.

“Their grandmother actually did it,” said Moore. “I called because I wanted to surprise them. I didn’t want them to know I was coming home.

The school went ahead and set it all up for us.”

It’s going to be a great year for Jamie Moore and her children, Malia and Elijah. She won’t be deployed again until next year.

Jamie is also looking forward to spending quality time with her other child, two-year-old, Grayson.