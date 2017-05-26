Arrest made in 20-year-old cold case

A man in Mississippi is charged with capital murder in a 1996 slaying.

Multiple news outlets report 52-year-old David Murray of Jackson is being held without bond in Lowndes County jail in Columbus, Mississippi, after being arrested Tuesday by U.S. marshals. He is charged in the stabbing death of 78-year-old Max Fowler.

Jackson police arrested Murray last October for aggravated assault.

Columbus Police Capt. Brent Swan says local officers compared DNA collected from that case to evidence collected from the Fowler case and determined there was probable cause to arrest him.

Swan says Murray lived in Columbus from 1986 to 2005.

Fowler was one of five people, aged 60 or older, who were killed in Columbus from 1996 to 1998. Police have not determined whether the killings were connected.