Arrest made in 2017 death of Choctaw woman

The husband of a Choctaw woman, who was found dead on Butler Road in Noxubee County in August 2017, has now been charged in her death.

Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree says Allen Bell is charged in the death of his wife, Nikita Wilson, who was reported missing to Choctaw police in July 2017.

The sheriff says Bell was arrested last week and remains in jail on $250,000 bond.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said last year that investigators believed Wilson was killed in Kemper County and her body dumped in Noxubee County.