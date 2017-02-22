Arrest made in Toomsuba quadruple homicide

An arrest has been made in a quadruple homicide in Toomsuba.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirms that 44 year-old Karon D. Mcvay is in custody and has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of capital murder.

Edna Durr, Kierra Durr, Tomecca L. Pickett, and Pickett’s 5-year-old son Owen Pickett were found shot to death Tuesday morning at their home on Butts Road.

Mcvay was in a domestic relationship with one of the victims.