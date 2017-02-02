Arrests made in armed robbery

Anton Earnest - Antonio Edwards Source: Neshoba County Jail

Philadelphia Police Department made two arrests that they believe could be connected to an armed robbery on Ivy St. back in December.

Chief Grant Myers says Anton Earnest, 21, turned himself in on warrants and Antonio Edwards, 19, was extradited from Indiana. Both are charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault in an incident on Gum Street.

Earnest’s bond is set at $50,000. Edwards was denied bond.