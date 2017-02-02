Philadelphia Police Department made two arrests that they believe could be connected to an armed robbery on Ivy St. back in December.
Chief Grant Myers says Anton Earnest, 21, turned himself in on warrants and Antonio Edwards, 19, was extradited from Indiana. Both are charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault in an incident on Gum Street.
Earnest’s bond is set at $50,000. Edwards was denied bond.
One thought on “Arrests made in armed robbery”
Beverly Thomas says:
These bonds are ridiculously to low for the alleged crimes being committed. . Armed Robber gets $50,000 bond, a rapist of a 13 yr old gets $25,000 bond but a guy who allegedly breaks into a managers house gets a bond of $500,000 real this justice system is crazy..