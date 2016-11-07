Arrests made in connection to MSU student shooting

Starkville police said a man, identified as a Mississippi State University student, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Sunday morning.

Officers said 21-year-old Joseph Tillman, from Schlater, was shot and killed at approximately 1:50 A.M. Sunday, November 6, 2016.

Mississippi State University confirmed Tillman is a senior from Schlater, MS.

The incident was related to an attempted robbery. On the initial traffic stop weapons were found in the vehicle occupied by the arrestees.