Starkville police said a man, identified as a Mississippi State University student, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Sunday morning.
Officers said 21-year-old Joseph Tillman, from Schlater, was shot and killed at approximately 1:50 A.M. Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Mississippi State University confirmed Tillman is a senior from Schlater, MS.
The incident was related to an attempted robbery. On the initial traffic stop weapons were found in the vehicle occupied by the arrestees.
20-year old Jaylen M. Barker has been charged with Murder with a bond of $1,000,000. 22-year old Jamario Pippins, 16-year old Tyler Harris, and 19-year old Brandon Sherrod were charged with Murder, as an accessory, each with a bond of $500,000. All arrestees are from Columbus/Lowndes County. All were transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail and have initial Municipal Court appearances on Monday, November 7, 2016, at 6:00 P.M.
The MBI (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation) crime scene unit was called in to process the scene. The U. S Marshal Task Force, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mississippi State Police Department are assisting with the investigation.
One thought on “Arrests made in connection to MSU student shooting”
Trowbotham says:
So smug they look and such a senseless Tragedy. If they hate life so much why can’t they take their own! The poor family who have to lose their loved one .
Comments are closed.