assault, bad check and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Andrew R Carter, 48, 329 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, 3 counts of bad check

Bradley Wade Dixon, 34, 14470 Highway 15 North, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, petit larceny- less than $1000, failure to appear, failure to pay

Terry Darnell Fowler, 26, 10041 Road 1728, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Caleb Eugene Gambill, 18, 1099 Road 4302, Union, domestic violence – simple assault

James Massey, 53, 10731 Road 315, Union, hold for investigation

Joshua Terente O’Neal, 34, 10324 Road 1127, Meridian, failure to pay

Jerry Junior Spivey, 32, 370 Jericho Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Terry Lain Trammell, 55, 5804 Sumpter Drive, Pinson, AL, public drunk, disorderly conduct, hold for investigation

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)