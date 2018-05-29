assault, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

James Lee Barnett, 56, 14569 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, simple assault

Lee Belk, 31, 106 Touth Street, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance

Virginia Boler, 64, 317 Pearl Street, Philadelphia, felony – conspiracy to commit a crime

Kendrick Jordan Edmond, 22, 601 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Frances Lynn Hamilton, 20, 10771 Road 602, Carthage, possession of marijuana

Tina Marie James, 48, 1451 Andrew Fredrick Road, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, failure to pay

Daymon Clark Jones, 47, 1968 Oak Grove, Noxapater, felony – bad check, bad check

Bernard Mathis, 52, 279 Depot Hill Street, Dekalb, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, failure to pay

Cedric Pace, 26, 213 Johnson, Philadelphia, conveying of contraband into a correctional facility, felony -conspiracy to commit a crime

Carey Chantanae Schuller, 21, 10330 County Lane, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana

David Lavelle Tidwell, 53, 39 Eastover Drive, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)