Assault, Felony Armed Robbery and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Misty Gilmer Green, 36, 10270 Hwy 21 North, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with felony false pretense.
Veanna Johnson, 20, 10341 Road 610, was arrest for simple assault causing bodily injury, malicious mischief, simple assault attempted by physical harm.
Precious Johnson, 23, 10341 Road 610, Philadelphia, was arrest for simple assault causing bodily injury, simple assault attempted by physical harm.
Other recent arrests:
- Ashley Lauren May, 30, 10900 Road 616, Philadelphia, shoplifting
- Mark C Jim, 36, 549 Gouehalla Decatur Drive, Choctaw, warrant contempt of court, warrant simple assault, warrant failure to pay fines
- Long T Loung, 29, 9057 Cotton Field Circle, Tuscaloosa, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st other, DUS
- Kayla Denise Montgomery, 34, 16330 Hwy 19 South, Philadelphia serving 48 hours
- Barco Lavorn Davis, 45, 233 Bell Avenue, Philadelphia, kidnapping
- Brittney Nicole Smith, 23, 11590 Hwy 482, Lot 9, Philadelphia, warrant failure to appear, continued delinquency or neglect, warrant failure to pay fines
- Antionio Edwards, 18, 1116 Keith Street, Philadelphia, aggravated assault, kidnapping, felony armed robbery
- Burlon Keith Goodin, 50, 10751 Road 452, Philaelphia, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Corey Rayborn, 29, 12140 Road 325, Union, burglary
- Trina M Welch, 37, 15751 Road 505, Philadelphia, serving 4 days
- Josie Willimas, 42, 16701 Hwy 15 South, Philadelphia, warrant continued delinquency or neglect