assault, forgery, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Michael Griffin, 35, 269 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, public drunk, domestic violence simple assault

Michael Willis, 26, 426 Black Jack Road, Choctaw, possession of marijuana in vehicle, public drunk

John C. Keen, 42, 206 5th Street, Union, child support, failure to pay

Chelsea Shareece Carpenter, 21, 10320 Hunt Circle, Tuscaloosa, AL, forgery under $500

Jerry Wayne Smith, 59, 252 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, public drunk

Christian Brackett, 25, 305 Pearl Avenue, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Cory Hall, 34, 102 Duplex Circle, Philadelphia, public drunk

Amy Lee McDill, 43, 513 Grant Road, Caledonia, public drunk

Jennifer Roberts, 47, 526 Center Avenue, Philadelphia, , failure to pay, failure to appear, petit larceny of less than $1,000

Martina Marie Wilson, 33, 1700 Pendleton Square, Philadelphia, malicious mischief under $1,000

Anthony Klauck, 26, 11461 Road 717, Union, domestic violence simple assault

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)