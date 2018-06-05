assault, shoplifting, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Aubrey Ann Anscomb, 23, 442 West Sinia Road, Louisville, shoplifting- less than $1000

Austin Guy Boswell, 24, 11391 Road 418, Union, possession of controlled substance

Edward Matthew Boyed, 53, 280 Barnes Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal to take test, no insurance

Stephanie Renee Brunson, 45, 12580 Hwy 21 North, Philadelphia, aggravated assault

Malcolm Coburn, 28, 403 Barham Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay, stalking, harassing phone calls

Lisa Devroede, 48, 10230 Road 608, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Lakez Deon Greer, 19, 10569 Highway 489, Philadelphia, failure to pay, burglary of a dwelling house

Darius D Johnson, 25, 61 Gage Street 4, Louisville, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Demetric Madison, 24, 12411 Road 832, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana

Sparkle K. Rash, 30, 10160 Road 2814, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, speeding, expired drivers license, no license tag, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Stacy Sims, 50, 10981 Road 616, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Lakendrick Walker, 33, Apt 10 Hill Crest, Philadelphia, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Daniel Wade Wilcher, 19, 557 Wall Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay, domestic violence simple assault, resisting arrest

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)