assault, shoplifting, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Nancy Darlene Alexander, 49, 10801 Road 387, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

Ciarra Haven Burton, 22, 208 Rue Beau Cheene, Ridgeland, malicious mischief over $1,000

Tatyana Janae Fox, 23, 908 Gum Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Thurman Isaac, 53, of 524 Thompson, Philadelphia, public drunk

Vincent Moore, 22, 614 Windstar Avenue, simple assault on a police officer – felony

Santo Short, 43, 203 Brooch Road East, Daleville, two counts shoplifting

Ambrose M Young Jr, 36, 10180 Road 842, Philadelphia, public drunk, disturbing the peace

Karene Jefferson, 47, 181 Big Spring Creek Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, careless driving, expired license tag

Jaqueline Dickerson, 30, 8980 Attala Road 3022, Philadelphia, two counts shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, trespassing

Sharmyn Parker, 48, 11925 Road 418, Union, petit larceny – less than $1000, three counts trespassing

Cliff Stanley Battles, 32, 10481 Road 244, Union, domestic violence – simple assault

Timothy Eichelberger, 46, 199 Ray McDonald Road, Noxapater, public drunk

Donald Watkins, 39, Road 226, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Kaeleen Anderson, 20, of 390 Oswald Road, Philadelphia, speeding

Matthew Lyle Christian, 21, 1610 Tallabogue Road, Forest, domestic violence – simple assault

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)