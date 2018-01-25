assault, shoplifting, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Nancy Darlene Alexander, 49, 10801 Road 387, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
Ciarra Haven Burton, 22, 208 Rue Beau Cheene, Ridgeland, malicious mischief over $1,000
Tatyana Janae Fox, 23, 908 Gum Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
Thurman Isaac, 53, of 524 Thompson, Philadelphia, public drunk
Vincent Moore, 22, 614 Windstar Avenue, simple assault on a police officer – felony
Santo Short, 43, 203 Brooch Road East, Daleville, two counts shoplifting
Ambrose M Young Jr, 36, 10180 Road 842, Philadelphia, public drunk, disturbing the peace
Karene Jefferson, 47, 181 Big Spring Creek Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, careless driving, expired license tag
Jaqueline Dickerson, 30, 8980 Attala Road 3022, Philadelphia, two counts shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, trespassing
Sharmyn Parker, 48, 11925 Road 418, Union, petit larceny – less than $1000, three counts trespassing
Cliff Stanley Battles, 32, 10481 Road 244, Union, domestic violence – simple assault
Timothy Eichelberger, 46, 199 Ray McDonald Road, Noxapater, public drunk
Donald Watkins, 39, Road 226, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Kaeleen Anderson, 20, of 390 Oswald Road, Philadelphia, speeding
Matthew Lyle Christian, 21, 1610 Tallabogue Road, Forest, domestic violence – simple assault
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)