Association fees hampering coverage of high school sports (audio)

Covering high school sports in 2017 should be easier than ever.

The technology for live radio and video broadcasts is as affordable as it has ever been.

However, behind the scenes, there is a different story.

High school athletic and activity associations routinely assess broadcast fees to schools and other media outlets for live radio, audio and video coverage.

“Mississippi broadcasters have seen this as a problem for several years,” said Johnny Boswell, President of Boswell Media and immediate past chairman of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters. “I do think I speak for most Mississippi broadcasters in saying this has gotten out of hand…both with the Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools.”

Different prices are set for post-season coverage of football, basketball, baseball, and other sports.

Melvin Wooten, 15-year radio play-by-play voice of the Leake Academy Rebels, said those broadcast fees, particularly with the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools (MAIS), have rapidly increased over the past few years.

“Just this year, the fees have jumped about 50-percent per ball game,” said Wooten. “It’s getting to the point where a lot of the small [sic] radio stations have quit carrying high school sports.”

That could mean lost revenue for smaller stations, but more importantly, it’s a lost service to the students, parents, and schools.

With the advent of online streaming, many stations and schools will have an audience outside of its local coverage area. Moms, dads, and grandparents from all around the world routinely tune in for high school online audio and video streams.

Increasing broadcast fees put that in jeopardy.

How are the fees set?

While Boswell Media’s calls to the MAIS were not returned, Todd Kelly with the Mississippi High School Activities Association said the MHSAA rates mirror fees assessed by other associations.

“We looked at what other states do, neighboring states, and it [price] is set at a similar rate,” said Kelly. “It’s a pretty reasonable number.”

That reasonable number might not be so reasonable for smaller schools and markets, which make up most of the state.

Broadcasters representing stations in Texas and Louisiana told Boswell Media fees in their states were becoming a problem as well.

“You understand that these associations are making money. They have to try to do that, but there’s got [sic] to be a happy medium,” Wooten said.

So the days of listening to your favorite high school team making a run to the championship might be in jeopardy if a solution can’t be found.

“It’s our job as broadcasters to showcase all schools in our communities and it seems the activities associations in Mississippi are making this more and more difficult,” said Boswell.