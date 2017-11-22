AT&T Launches Fixed Wireless Internet in Additional Counties in Mississippi to Better Serve Select Rural and Underserved Areas

Parts of the following 46 counties in Mississippi are now eligible for Fixed Wireless Internet service from AT&T: Adams, Amite, Attala, Benton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Covington, DeSoto, Franklin, George, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Jones, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Tate, Walthall, Warren, Wayne, Webster, Wilkinson, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo.

AT&T has extended Fixed Wireless Internet as part of its FCC Connect America Fund commitment to help rural and underserved areas. AT&T plans to reach nearly 133,000 locations with this technology across Mississippi by 2020. As a part of this rollout, AT&T plans to reach over 400,000 locations nationwide by the end of 2017, and over 1.1 million locations nationwide by 2020.

“Fixed Wireless Internet service is innovative technology that is helping close the connectivity gap in many rural areas across our state,” said Mayo Flynt, state president of AT&T Mississippi. “With more than 2,800 men and women working for AT&T who call Mississippi home, we are committed to meeting the demands for more broadband connectivity for residents and businesses in rural areas. That’s why we’re pleased to announce this service expansion to parts of 46 counties in Mississippi.”

In order to determine if Mississippi residents can order the service, they can call toll-free 1-877-990-0041. AT&T will continue making community-specific announcements in Mississippi in the upcoming weeks and months ahead. We’ll provide updates about additional availability in parts of Mississippi, and other states, as we expand Fixed Wireless Internet to more locations.

In addition to Mississippi, AT&T has launched Fixed Wireless Internet service in 17 additional states including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.