Attala SO seeking information on vandalism at local school

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information concerning an incident that took place at McAdams High School.

Investigator Mark Hill says several vehicles were recently vandalized and burglarized.

The vehicle involved is described as a white Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Marquis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or go to www.centralmscrimestoppers.com

You could receive a reward of up to $2500.00 for your information.