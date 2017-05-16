Attalla County mother pleads guilty in death of toddler

The mother of a toddler that died in 2015 has pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said Tami Mann (aka Tami Mckee) pleaded guilty Monday morning in Winston County court.

Mann was arrested in 2015 for the death of her 20-month-old daughter Jasmine Irwin.

Irwin was taken to Baptist Medical Center-Attala in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 4, 2015 where Mann told family members and doctors that the child was injured after falling at the family’s home.

Nail said his office received a call from the Department of Human Services around 2:30 am Friday, Sept. 4 stating that Irwin had been airlifted to a Jackson hospital and that medical personnel were questioning Mann’s story.

During the initial investigation, Nail confirmed the child had a fractured skull, bruises and burns to her feet.

She died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2015 after being removed from life support.

Both Mann and Jasper Irwin, Jasmine’s father, were taken into custody by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Mann was sentenced to serve 35-years of a 40-year sentence.