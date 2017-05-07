Attention: Farmers, Gardeners, Home Canners, Bakers

If you’re interested in selling fresh fruits and vegetables, home baked or canned goods, fresh eggs, honey, plants, etc. then you should make plans to sell at the Walnut Grove Farmers Market.

It will be held just beside Roux Field IN THE SHADE along the old Railroad in Downtown Walnut Grove.

The plans are for the Farmer’s Market to open on Saturday, June 3rd. The market will open each Saturday morning at 7 a.m. beginning in June and remain open until vendor’s produce is sold.

There is no charge to be a vendor or setup and sell. The town is providing the place as a service to the community to have access to fresh fruits, vegetables, and home cooked or canned goods. Whether you have a large amount of produce or small amount of produce to sell, you are welcome.

If you are interested in selling fruits, vegetables, or homemade canned or baked goods, please call The Walnut Grove Town Hall at 601-253-2321.