ATV stolen from Arlington area, reward offered

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information on a recent burglary in the Arlington area.

The 2015 Polaris 900 pictured was taken from a residence on County Road 397 off of Highway 19N.

The owner, Addison Gray, has offered a $5000 reward for information leading to the return of the ATV and arrest of suspect(s) responsible for the theft of the ATV that occurred on Tuesday (May 30).

If you have information on this crime, please contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-7659.