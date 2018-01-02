Authorities release Identities of three killed in Neshoba County wreck

The identities of three tribal members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians that died in an accident in Neshoba County Friday morning following a crash with an 18-wheeler feed truck have been released by Authorities.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy West stated that the three victims have been identified as Cecilia Anna Cabrera, 30, Larry Shane Thomas, 37, and Fredrick Ronald Wallace, 36.

The fatal wreck happened Friday morning around 5:30 am. Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell stated that the accident occurred at the intersection of CR 767 and Hwy 491 North in Neshoba County. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Cabrera and a commercial 18-wheeler feed truck collided killing Cabrera and two passengers in the vehicle.