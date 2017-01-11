Authorities search for Scooba robbery suspect

The search is continuing for a suspect who assaulted, and robbed a woman in the bank parking lot Tuesday afternoon in Scooba.

“I had just left the bank about 30 minutes prior to that happening,” says Brenda Hill. She’s the owner of Jimmy’s Spot; it’s a restaurant located directly across the street from The Citizens Bank parking lot where the robbery occurred.

“Our building doesn’t have windows on that side, and we couldn’t see anything, but some of my customers came in asking, ‘What’s going on?'”

To her dismay, Hill says she found out what happened. It was a crime that involved someone being assaulted and robbed around 3:40 Tuesday afternoon while preparing to get out of her car at the bank.

“As she exited her vehicle, the only thing that she can remember is being assaulted; slapped in the face by this male individual,” says Scooba Police Chief Derrick Williams.

He says the victim was a middle aged woman, who was the manager at a local store. According to the chief, the suspect stole the money bag that the woman had.

“It twisted the frame on her glasses. He pushed her down into her vehicle because she was unable to see which way he went when he left on foot.”

At this time, the only description of the suspect that’s available is that he was a black male, who’s about 5 “9”. When the robbery occurred, he was wearing a dark shirt, and he did not have a weapon. Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest in this case is asked to call the Scooba Police Department at 662-476-8451