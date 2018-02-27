Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect

Local authoroities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robber in Leake County.

On Friday, February 23, 2018 the Carthage Police Department responded to a call in the 900 block of Cook St. Upon arrival, officers learned that individuals had been robbed at gun point by two black males who took 2 flat screen TV’s, a Play Station, and possibly money. I

One suspect is already in custody and the second suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Rodrekques Dontravian Taylor.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.