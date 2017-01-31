Authorities searching for murder suspect

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a Wanted Person. Walter Lee Bryant is wanted for first degree murder. Bryant shot and killed Antwaun Brown before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened on January 29th, 2017 in Hazlehurst. Walter Bryant is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is known to have family in Jackson and Hazlehurst.

Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.