Authorities Searching for Suspects in Stolen Construction Trailer Burglary

The Winston County Sheriff Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the theft of construction tools and a construction trailer from the grounds of Popular Flat Church on Poplar Flat Road.

Authorities stated that between May 5 and 7, a construction trailer on that site was broken into and a large number of tools were stolen – including power tools. On Monday evening, May 15, or early Tuesday morning, thieves returned and stole the construction trailer and its contents.

There were a large number of power tools, construction tools, air compressor and hand tools. The trailer involved was a 12 foot Homesteader with double rear doors and a side door.

The trailer had a missing or damaged fender on the driver’s side. If you have any information concerning this theft or these items, please contact the Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999 or Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881.