Authorities Searching for Suspects in Stolen Construction Trailer Burglary

Posted on by Mina Mooney

The Winston County Sheriff Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the theft of construction tools and a construction trailer from the grounds of Popular Flat Church on Poplar Flat Road.

Authorities stated that between May 5 and 7,  a construction trailer on that site was broken into and a large number of tools were stolen – including power tools. On Monday evening, May 15, or early Tuesday morning, thieves returned and stole the construction trailer and its contents.

There were a large number of power tools, construction tools, air compressor and hand tools. The trailer involved was a 12 foot Homesteader with double rear doors and a side door.
The trailer had a missing or damaged fender on the driver’s side. If you have any information concerning this theft or these items, please contact the Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999 or Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881.

