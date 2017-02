The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Wanted Person.

Ronald Todd Anderson is wanted for grand larceny. Anderson was indicted for grand larceny and has a Circuit Court Bench warrant out for his arrest. Anderson is believed to be in Kemper or Lauderdale County.

Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call East Mississippi Crimestoppers 855-485- TIPS.