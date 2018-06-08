auto burglary and other recent arrests in Leake County

Tevis M Brown, 26, 304 Phillip Circle, Walnut Grove, driving with a suspended license, no seatbelt, Walnut Grove PD

Robert L Day, 60, 439 Hwy 12, Benton, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Juan A Gomez, 26, 300 NB Banks Street Apt 103, Forest, no drivers license or expired, no insurance, Walnut Grove PD

Cruz Hernanadez, 52, 540 Raleigh Street, Forest, no drivers license or expired, no insurance, Walnut Grove PD

Rikki V Johnson, 35, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Mississippi Department of Corrections

James B Lewis, 23, possession with intent to sell, Mississippi Department of Corrections

Dorrell L McGee, 21, 407 Riching Street, Charles, IN, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Walnut Grove PD

Jan M Overstreet, 64, 729 West Jefferson Street, Kosciusko, public drunk, abusive calls to an emergency telephone service, Kosciusko PD

Fredrick T Rush, 35, 1683 Zion Ridge Road, Louisville, auto burglary, theft of a vehicle, Mississippi Department of Corrections

Joseph B Stewart, 34, 15148 Hwy 13N, Lena, Hold for MDOC, Leake County SO

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)