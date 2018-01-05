Autopsy ordered after inmate death

A death investigation is underway after an inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility died Wednesday night.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says an ambulance was called to EMCF about 10 p.m. Wednesday night when 54-year-old Oscar Glasper was found unresponsive in his cell. Glasper was taken to a local emergency room where he died. An autopsy will be performed, but Calhoun says there were no indications of trauma or assault.

Glasper was in prison after being sentenced in Humphreys County for capital murder, rape, and sexual battery.