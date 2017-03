Baptist Medical Center-Leake is hosting a blood drive with Mississippi Blood Services on March 13 from 9 am – 3 pm. Donors receive t-shirts, have their overall cholesterol levels checked. Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 with a signed parental consent form and weigh at least 110 pounds. Doners must have valid identification. Contact 888-902-5663 for more information.