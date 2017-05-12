Battling Mississippi’s drug epidemic

Drug addiction continues to be a serious problem in Mississippi.

Research shows as many a 65,000 people in the Magnolia State are addicted to illicit drugs. Law enforcement agencies across the state and here in East Mississippi are reporting an increase in the number of cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics arrests.

The drug problem here and in many communities across the south is out of control. But there are resources available for drug addicts who actually ‘want’ help.

“I don’t say I ever knew I was addicted,” says David Lawrence, recovering addict. “I hurt my family. I hurt everybody around me.”

Lawrence was hooked on methamphetamine for decades. The long haul trucker says he started using meth 25 years ago to stay awake on cross country cattle transports.

“I was tired. I was sleepy. I still had 300 or 400 hundred miles to go,” says Lawrence. “I knew this boy that was doing it and I asked for it.”

As the years passed, Lawrence became more and more dependent on the ‘high’ he was getting from meth. It didn’t take long for Lawrence’s family and friends to notice something was wrong.

"I looked older then than I look today," says

And mamas can always tell, Lawrence’s mother was the first to really talk to him about his addiction.

“Blowed it off. Blowed it off,” says Lawrence.

But no matter what she said it didn’t make a difference. Lawrence had to hit rock bottom, which included a humiliating and embarrassing drug arrest, before he realized he was headed down the wrong path.

“I went through drug court and everything and never got in trouble and Monday was ten years I’ve been clean,” says Lawrence.

Help is out there. There are countless resources available for addicts.

“I’m seeing an extraordinary number of people that are abusing and are addicted to methamphetamine,” says Dr. Lin Hogan, Weems Mental Heath Center.

Weems offers a variety of resources.

“An inpatient 30-day treatment program. We also have a 10-week intensive outpatient program where they will come to our treatment center three times a week,” says Dr. Hogan.

Even if you or a loved one is on the fence about making that life-changing step to recovery, Weems can help.

“This is going to be a confidential event where they can come in and hear some information about options they can utilize to help themselves from a potentially catastrophic type of behavior,” says Dr. Hogan.

